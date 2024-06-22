Braemar (LON:BMS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $278.47

Shares of Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.47 ($3.54) and traded as high as GBX 299 ($3.80). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 299 ($3.80), with a volume of 22,717 shares trading hands.
Braemar Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 285.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 278.47. The company has a market capitalization of £91.37 million, a PE ratio of 2,300.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.19.
Braemar Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Braemar’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Braemar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.
About Braemar
Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.
