Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) PT Raised to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

BFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Price Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Bread Financial by 1,280.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.