Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Bread Financial traded as high as $43.28 and last traded at $42.82, with a volume of 118495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152,954 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 586.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 608,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company's revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

