Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Bread Financial traded as high as $43.28 and last traded at $42.82, with a volume of 118495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bread Financial
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial
Bread Financial Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
Featured Articles
