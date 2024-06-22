Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Target Price at $108.00

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $911,900. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 662.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.55. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.09. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

