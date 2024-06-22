Brokerages Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) PT at $266.70

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $264.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.20. Chubb has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,293. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 82.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

