Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target at $57.25

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Ciena Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $205,758.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,275 shares in the company, valued at $19,226,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $205,758.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,226,292.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $1,031,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ciena by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

