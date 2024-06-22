Brokerages Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Target Price at $101.42

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY stock opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,746. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 90,329 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after buying an additional 664,979 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $2,021,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $43,482,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.