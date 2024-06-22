Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Target Price at C$96.07

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$96.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Raymond James set a C$93.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$90.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$63.19 and a 12-month high of C$101.63.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.50%. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.6175299 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

