Brokerages Set InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Target Price at C$15.07

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIP.UN. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

IIP.UN opened at C$11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.10. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.43 and a 1 year high of C$14.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.33%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

