Brokerages Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) PT at $138.38

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.38.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

NYSE:ITT opened at $129.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. ITT has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $140.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.12.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 788.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

