Brokerages Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Price Target at $5.80

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 448,118 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,830 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 329,224 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,655,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

