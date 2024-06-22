Brokerages Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Price Target at $5.80

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.80.
Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.
Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance
NYSE MPW opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27.
Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.
