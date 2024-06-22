Brokerages Set RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Target Price at $19.90

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RXO shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

RXO Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. RXO has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. RXO’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 105,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $2,108,654.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,280,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,818,310.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,128,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,099,090. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RXO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Motco boosted its stake in RXO by 5,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in RXO by 106,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in RXO by 2,235.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

