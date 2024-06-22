Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Price Target at C$49.94

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark dropped their target price on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.63. Stelco has a one year low of C$32.93 and a one year high of C$51.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Stories

