Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target at $59.40

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMHC

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.8 %

TMHC opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.93. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.