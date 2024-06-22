Brokerages Set Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Price Target at $26.14

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TOST

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,223 shares of company stock worth $3,458,694. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

(Get Free Report

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.