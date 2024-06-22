Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Target Price at $11.65

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 price target on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

WB opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Weibo had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 237,453 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 152,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 86,641 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Weibo by 38.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Weibo by 408.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 872,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 700,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

