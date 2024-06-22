Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBU shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after acquiring an additional 128,970 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,033,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth $1,405,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

