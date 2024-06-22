Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Shares Gap Down to $41.35

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.35, but opened at $40.37. Brookfield shares last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 202,731 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BN. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at $1,241,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Brookfield by 88.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 776,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after buying an additional 364,638 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 283.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 77,179 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 22,475 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Brookfield by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,336,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,789,000 after purchasing an additional 59,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

