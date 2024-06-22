Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.64

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.64 and traded as high as C$34.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$33.51, with a volume of 404,422 shares traded.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEP.UN

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -307.94%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.