Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.64

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.64 and traded as high as C$34.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$33.51, with a volume of 404,422 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.8 %
Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -307.94%.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.
