Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.2 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $93.11. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.