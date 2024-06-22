BT Group (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $115.99

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.99 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 142.95 ($1.82). BT Group shares last traded at GBX 141.60 ($1.80), with a volume of 31,387,078 shares trading hands.

BT Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.99. The company has a market cap of £14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 786.67, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity at BT Group

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 53,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £70,849.10 ($90,024.27). 36.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

