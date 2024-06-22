BTIG Research Lowers Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $175.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $177.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.47.

Lennar stock opened at $151.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 over the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

