Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 383,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,360,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

CLDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calidi Biotherapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $94,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

