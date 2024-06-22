Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.44.

CCO opened at C$70.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.52. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$38.64 and a twelve month high of C$76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total transaction of C$3,162,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total transaction of C$3,162,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$1,440,350.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,547 shares of company stock worth $19,245,735. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

