Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $113.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $68.65. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

