Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $120.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.08. Itron has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

