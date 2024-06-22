Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CM opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after purchasing an additional 156,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,155,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

