Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.62. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$47.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$34.97 and a 12-month high of C$56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.17 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 13,250 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.32, for a total value of C$1,355,779.75. Also, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. Insiders sold 22,167 shares of company stock worth $2,054,746 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

