Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

CDTX stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.02. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $105,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $324,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Pale Fire Capital SE owned about 0.06% of Cidara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

