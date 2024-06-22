Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL)

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Adlai Nortye Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Adlai Nortye stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. Adlai Nortye has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

