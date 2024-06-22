Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $84.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $4,004,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $4,004,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $2,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,568,908.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,581,829 shares of company stock valued at $167,561,683. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Carvana by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.12. Carvana has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $129.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

