Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 4%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.27. Approximately 37,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 243,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $51,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $51,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $574,678.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,931.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,491. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 68,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Recommended Stories

