Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

CENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $1,199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,369.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 744,218 shares of company stock worth $27,144,928 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

