Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Down 0.6%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.18 and last traded at $72.37. Approximately 1,008,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,305,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,663 shares of company stock worth $48,344,736. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

