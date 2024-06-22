Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3,269.18 and last traded at $3,273.23. Approximately 184,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 249,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,427.61.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,201.19.

Read Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,140.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,747.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.