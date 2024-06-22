Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.46

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.46 and traded as low as C$12.45. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$12.48, with a volume of 1,877,904 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHP.UN. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.83.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

