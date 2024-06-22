Cipher Mining Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 64,646 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 339% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,714 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,519,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,560,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,897,358 shares of company stock worth $12,352,745. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth $255,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 358,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of CIFR opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

