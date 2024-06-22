Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,510 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

