Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $983.00 and last traded at $986.41. 19,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 49,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,023.93.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $935.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $886.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

