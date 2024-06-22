Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Downgraded to Hold at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. Coeptis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.71.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COEP Free Report ) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,520,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.32% of Coeptis Therapeutics worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

