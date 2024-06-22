Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Downgraded to Hold at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. Coeptis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.71.
Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeptis Therapeutics
About Coeptis Therapeutics
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coeptis Therapeutics
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.