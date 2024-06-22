Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Lowered to Hold at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

COEP stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COEP Free Report ) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 10.32% of Coeptis Therapeutics worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

