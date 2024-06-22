Collective Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 55,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 150,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 323,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $207.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.87. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

