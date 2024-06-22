Comparing Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 18.36% 6.10% 4.14% Battalion Oil -27.77% -70.13% -9.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advantage Energy and Battalion Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33 Battalion Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Advantage Energy presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.28%. Battalion Oil has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 486.75%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

This table compares Advantage Energy and Battalion Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $400.81 million 3.02 $75.26 million $0.42 17.90 Battalion Oil $220.76 million 0.24 -$3.05 million ($4.46) -0.71

Advantage Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Battalion Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Battalion Oil on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Battalion Oil

(Get Free Report)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.