Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $3.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Compass Stock Up 1.1 %

COMP opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.91. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. Equities analysts expect that Compass will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares in the company, valued at $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Further Reading

