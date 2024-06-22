Computacenter (LON:CCC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,769.43

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,769.43 ($35.19) and traded as high as GBX 2,970 ($37.74). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,948 ($37.46), with a volume of 756,363 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.93) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($49.56) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Computacenter Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Computacenter

The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,704.05, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,710.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,769.43.

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,708 ($34.41), for a total value of £88,010 ($111,829.73). 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.

Featured Articles

