Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $33.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

