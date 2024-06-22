Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 2249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Conifex Timber Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$15.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.70 million for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

