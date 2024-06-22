Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,585 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.4% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $189.08 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

