Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $263.50 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

