Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.11. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

